The state Department of Environmental Protection announced Thursday that it has collected a $147,250 civil penalty from Rice Drilling for violations at a Greene County well site.
The penalty was because of erosion and sedimentation issues at the Mac well in Whiteley Township that led to three separate slides in 2019 and 2020, the DEP said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.