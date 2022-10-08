CALIFORNIA – The ribbon was cut Friday on the Hollywood Pavilion, a project seen as a step toward revitalizing the borough.
The pavilion sits at the location of the old Hollywood Theatre on Third Street.
“It’s the first step,” said Mayor Frank Stetar. “We’ve got a long way to go. Hopefully, this will keep people in town for events, and hopefully this will bring out of town people in for events. Hopefully, it will spark people to bring a new business in town. That’s the goal.”
The Hollywood Pavilion was built with federal, state and county-administered grant funds. No local tax dollars were involved.
Stetar said the project took about six years to come to fruition, as production was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The venue may be used for events such as small concerts, reunions, community gatherings and meetings and community theater.
Council President Patsy Alfano said the borough is in the midst of other projects as it strives for revitalization, including refurbishing the veterans area at the intersection of Fourth and Liberty streets and renovating the recreational facility on Mechanic Street.
“This is all going to be for the pleasure and enjoyment of the residents and citizens of California,” he said.
Now that the pavilion is completed, borough and county officials felt it was time for a celebration.
In fact, the Penn West California University Choir performed Kool and the Gang’s “Celebration,” as well as the national anthem.
Washington County Commissioner Nick Sherman said revitalizing towns such as California is important.
“This is a great project,” Sherman said. “It was through a lot of grit and a lot of favors and a lot of persistence from the county and the (borough) to get this building done. We want to bring back the California of yesteryear and it starts one project at a time. California will come back. California is a great town. Our commitment from the county to make sure that this town can get turned in to everything that it can be is one of the first priorities that we have.”
Bob Griffin, executive director of the Washington County Redevelopment Authority, said projects such as this can bring people and communities together.
“That’s what makes our communities vibrant,” he said. “This project can be a catalyst for the borough of California in what’s yet to come. California has a proud past and I believe a bright future.”
State Rep. Bud Cook, 49th District, said the project is another example of the greatness of the Mon Valley.
“The Mon Valley is on its way back,” Cook said. “These may be little steps. These may be little pieces to a bigger puzzle. We the people are going to get it done.”
The new alcohol-free facility will be open to the public from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily and can accommodate up to 150 people. Local groups wishing to reserve a space may do so by completing a reservation form in the borough building.
The pavilion is under full-time video surveillance and monitoring by the California Police Department.
“We’re happy to be here and we’re happy it’s done,” Stetar said. “I look forward to many events here.”
