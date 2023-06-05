AFSCME Retiree Local 8402 will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Sarris Library, Canonsburg.
Tags
Latest News
- Roger Craig, former MLB pitcher and manager who was World Series fixture, dies at 93
- Norma Hunt, wife of late Chiefs founder and only woman to attend every Super Bowl, dies at 85
- OP-ED: Getting Social Security on a more stable path is hard but essential
- OP-ED: A return to the ivory tower
- Pennsylvania Trolley Museum acquires 'Terrible Trolley'
- Citizens Library's 'Summer Sampler' fundraiser returns
- Bethel Park resident celebrates 100th birthday
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 8
-
Jun 8
-
Jun 10
-
Jun 14
-
Jun 24
-
Jun 25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.