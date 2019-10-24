A retired state police sergeant and a high-ranking officer of the Pagans Motorcycle Club are facing charges in a case involving a brutal assault on a former member in Charleroi.
The retired officer, James “Bear” Baranowski, 57, who was assigned to the Uniontown barracks, is facing allegations the Pagans hired him to offer the victim and his wife money and security in exchange for her silence in the case.
The other new defendant, Michael Thomas “Montana” Barringer, 59, of Morris Township, Washington County, is in custody on accusations he ordered the April 18 beating of Troy Harris in the Charleroi Slovak Club.
Barringer joins 10 others who have been charged with attempted homicide and related offenses in the beating that left Harris with cognitive problems.
The county’s chief detective John Tobin on Monday interviewed one of the suspects, Paul Anthony Cochran, who allegedly confessed to what happened the night Troy Harris of Fallowfield Township was assaulted.
Tobin claimed in court documents Cochran, 54, of Charleroi, said “Montana” told him at a gathering at a Fayette County bar to lead a group of club members to Charleroi to “send him a message,” which he knew to mean for them to assault Troy Harris. Barringer also was identified as the Pagans’ national sergeant at arms, according to court records that were unsealed Wednesday at the request of the Observer-Reporter.
Prosecutors accuse Baranowski of having an encounter with Troy and Michele Harris at their home Aug. 22. They claimed Baranowski was working at the time for the defendants in the case as a private investigator, court records show.
Michele Harris told investigators Baranowski indicated several times “they would be guaranteed financial support and protection from harm for the rest of their lives” if they did not pursue charges in the case, charging documents state.
Baranowski allegedly confessed to accepting a down payment of $2,500 from Barringer to approach the Harris’ and being promised another $1,500 “once he completed the job,” court records state.
A motive for the attack has not been revealed, although investigators have said Troy Harris had left the Pagans to join a rival group known as Sutars Soldiers.
Charleroi police have said the men charged with assaulting Harris were captured on video surveillance at the Slovak Club at 700 McKean Ave.
Baranowski left the state police at the rank of sergeant in 2003. He worked with state police for 17 years, and in a lawsuit, contended he was forced to retire or face termination because he voiced concerns over the handling of the state police-involved shooting death of 12-year-old Michael Ellerbe on Christmas Eve of 2002.
He ultimately testified as a witness in the civil lawsuit the boy’s father brought against police. While the boy’s father won a multi-million dollar verdict, Baranowski’s suit was dismissed in 2010, when an appeals court found the concerns he voiced were in his professional capacity and he was not entitled to the same free speech protections entitled to private citizens.
Last month, Baranowski left his position as a school police officer with Uniontown Area School District over what officials called “performance issues.”
According to the separation agreement, district officials agreed to not pursue a statement of charges against him under the state Public School Code, which gives school boards the right to remove employees for a variety of reasons, including incompetency, intemperance, neglect of duty, violation of public school laws or other improper conduct.
In 2015, Baranowski mounted a failed bid as a Republican running for sheriff in Fayette County.
Baranowski is facing charges in the Charleroi case of intimidating a witness or victim to withhold testimony, obstruction and offering a witness/victim a bribe.
He is free on $250,000 unsecured bond.
Barringer has been charged with soliciting a homicide, criminal conspiracy to engage in homicide, conspiracy to engage in aggravated assault, intimidating a witness/victim to withhold testimony and offering a witness or informant a bribe.
Washington County Judge John F. DiSalle ordered Barringer to be held without bond in Washington County jail when he was arrested Oct. 3 under sealed records.
Baronowski’s attorney, William James Worthington of Brownsville, declined to comment on the case Wednesday. Barringer’s attorney, William H. Difenderfer of Pittsburgh, could not be reached for comment.
Jennifer Garofalo, managing editor of the Herald-Standard in Uniontown, contributed to this story.