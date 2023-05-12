Nate Mass and the Washington Pa. Food Group on Facebook will hold a restaurant takeover from 4 to 8 p.m. June 4 at Dee Jay’s BBQ Ribs & Grille, 100 Adios Drive.

“It’s a meet and greet to help the restaurant at one of its slower points,” Mass said. “They’re staying open four hours later on a Sunday than they normally do.”

