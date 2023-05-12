Nate Mass and the Washington Pa. Food Group on Facebook will hold a restaurant takeover from 4 to 8 p.m. June 4 at Dee Jay’s BBQ Ribs & Grille, 100 Adios Drive.
“It’s a meet and greet to help the restaurant at one of its slower points,” Mass said. “They’re staying open four hours later on a Sunday than they normally do.”
There will be food and drink specials, as well as prize giveaways. Former Pittsburgh Pirate and current Pirate broadcaster Neil Walker will be serving as guest bartender from 5 to 7 p.m.
In conjunction with the takeover, a Chinese Auction for Charity will be held with proceeds going to the Washington City Mission.
Those who wish to donate to the Chinese auction should contact Mass or Shelley Kubincanek at the City Mission.
“It’s a nice little combo event,” Mass said. “It’s a nice reason for everybody to get together and eat some food and also give back to something.”
