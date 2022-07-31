Keeping a restaurant going for more than 40 years is no small feat, especially when you consider that 30% of all eateries fail within their first year.
But DeeJay's BBQ Ribs and Grille has kept going for more than 40 years. Located off Route 22 in Weirton, W.Va., the 210-seat restaurant and its baby back ribs have long been a lure for Pittsburgh-area customers. Now, those customers won't have to trek quite as far, since DeeJay's is expanding into the Pittsburgh area.
It opened a new DeeJay's restaurant earlier this month in the Great Southern Shopping Center on Washington Pike in Collier Township. Occupying a spot just outside Bridgeville that had been filled by another restaurant, it is the first of three DeeJay's locations set to open in the area, with the other two planned for Racetrack Road outside Washington, and in Wexford.
Alexis McCormick, a spokeswoman for DeeJay's, said the proprietors of DeeJay's are "go big or go home" types, so they view expansion into the Pittsburgh metro area as an opportunity. They decided to start with Collier Township thanks to the growth and development in the area. A Burlington store opened late last year just down the road, and a Chick-fil-A outlet is scheduled to open nearby. McCormick said the location on Racetrack Road, near the Hollywood Casino at the Meadows, will likely open later this year or in early 2023.
Are other locations around Pittsburgh being eyed? "Anything is possible," McCormick said.
The location in Collier will eventually be open for lunch, but right now it opens at 3 p.m. On Sunday through Thursday, it is open until 9 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday it is open until 10 p.m.
