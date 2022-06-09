Greater Washington County Food Bank (Food Helpers) and Fourth Presbyterian Church in Washington are teaming up to host a Resource Fair at the church’s Family Center on Tuesday, June 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Several groups and organizations will have free information, give-aways and prizes for those who attend and visit the various booths and tables to learn about services available in Washington County, including food services, health care, legal aid, transportation, job information, senior services and pet adoption. State Rep. Tim O’Neal’s office also will be on site with information on services available through his office.
Admission is free. For questions about the event, contact Mary Lynn Duda at Food Helpers Greater Washington County Food Bank at 724-632-2190, ext. 122.