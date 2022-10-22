Union Township

Paul Paterra/Observer-Reporter

Paul Paterra/Observer-Reporter

Union Township has been hit with a number of resignations, including four of its five supervisors.

The four Union Township supervisors who submitted their resignations Monday said they couldn’t continue to serve in what they considered to be a current hostile atmosphere.

“I have never experienced the feeling of unsafety and fear and dread that I did in coming to those meetings,” Heather Daerr said Friday, referring to a group of regulars. “There was a pugnacious atmosphere. It was very difficult to conduct township business, and it was getting progressively worse,” the former board chair said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In