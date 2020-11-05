About 10 members of the Washington County United organization marched up East Beau Street to the Washington County Courthouse  in Washington Wednesday afternoon to rally and demand that all votes are counted before a winner is declared in the presidential race. They held signs that said "Voters Decide" and "Our Votes Count." 

