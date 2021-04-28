Dr. Tara Braithwaite, a physician with Cornerstone Care, administers the second Moderna vaccine to Washington resident Ricardo Bryant Tuesday afternoon during a COVID-19 clinic at the LeMoyne Community Center. The Washington chapter of the NAACP and the LeMoyne Center partnered with Cornerstone Care to help vaccinate the Washington community.
Residents get second vaccine at LeMoyne Center
Katie Anderson
Staff Writer
