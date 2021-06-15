A critical shortage of blood was issued Monday, which coincided with World Blood Donor Day.
Vitalant, a nonprofit organization that collects blood donations in Southwestern Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia, issued the alert, stating that donations are down and the need for blood has increased.
Kristen Lane, Vitalant communications manager, said the nonprofit is below its goal of maintaining a four-day supply of most blood types for the more than 50 hospitals across the region for which it supplies donated blood.
“In our hospitals that we serve, we like to keep a certain supply of blood at that hospital,” Lane said in an interview Monday. “They know what they’ll need for their in-patients, scheduled surgeries and patients getting chemo treatments.”
But one bad vehicle crash or traumatic incident could significantly increase the demand for blood at those hospitals, especially ones categorized as trauma centers, such as UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
“That’s why we like to keep a four-day supply on hand,” Lane said. “We never know who is going to be available to donate blood or who will be eligible to donate blood. Also, blood does have a shelf life, and the last thing we want is for any blood to go to waste.”
Lane said it’s typical for a shortage to occur in the summer, as regular donors are busy or are on vacation. Also with students on summer break, they can’t host many blood drives that normally take place at high schools or college campuses.
“A drop in donations over any period of time is concerning, but especially right now when the supply is already low,” Dr. Ralph Vassallo, Vitalant’s chief medical and scientific officer, said in a news release about the shortage. “Blood and platelet donations are needed now and throughout the summer to prevent delays in lifesaving patient care.”
Lane said hospitals and health-care facilities typically see an increase in trauma patients during the summer. According to Vitalant, type O blood, which is typically used in trauma situations, is below a two-day supply regionally.
“The need for blood tends to go up in the summer,” Lane said. “That’s why we use the commemoration of Blood Donor Day to raise awareness of the increased need for blood donors in the summer.”
The COVID-19 pandemic had a large impact on donations, as many business-hosted blood drives were canceled. Last month, the company’s national donations were short by 4,000, according to Vitalant. The company is anticipating that by the end of the month, uncollected donations nationally will reach a four-month high of 6,200.
“That’s why it’s so important to patient care for generous donors to make an appointment now to give in the coming days or weeks at a donation center or another community blood drive,” Cliff Numark, Vitalant’s senior vice president of donor services and chief of marketing, said in the release.
Lane said people are still encouraged to wear masks while giving blood, as their donations sites are health-care facilities. The nonprofit accepts blood donations from everyone, whether or not they’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine.
“We have a rigorous testing process to make sure the blood is safe,” Lane said.
Interested residents can schedule an appointment to give blood at various site across the region at vitalant.org.