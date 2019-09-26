About 70 residents of East Washington Borough and South Strabane Township gathered at Citizens Library Thursday to discuss pushing back against a proposal by Gaudenzia Foundation Inc. to open a long-term rehabilitation home on Wilmont Avenue for pregnant women and mothers recovering from drug and alcohol addiction.
Gaudenzia plans to purchase a home at 100 Wilmont Ave. for its residential program, which will provide services for up to 16 women and as many as two children each.
Many of the residents who packed the library’s community meeting room had attended a contentious meeting hosted Wednesday by Gaudenzia, where representatives outlined plans for the home.
Susan Key, an attorney who lives near the property Gaudenzia is seeking to buy, is a member of an informal sub-committee formed to lead residents’ opposition to the rehab home.
“We all believe it’s a good program and believe that Gaudenzia is doing good work, but we don’t believe they should be operating in an R-1 area,” said Key.
Last week, Gaudenzia, a Norristown-based non-profit that operates more than 90 transitional and about 155 permanent housing facilities throughout Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland, submitted a formal request with South Strabane Township for an amendment to the zoning code that would permit the company to operate in an R-1 area.
The purchase of the more than 8,000-square-foot home on nearly seven acres, which is owned by John and Kerrin McIlvaine, is contingent upon approval of the zoning amendment, according to the sub-committee.
It was listed at $649,000.
Gaudenzia director of operations David Slenger said Wednesday the size and good condition of the home, along with its proximity to the city of Washington and services, made it ideal for a residential home for women as they heal and learn life and parenting skills.
Residents will have already gone through drug and alcohol treatment.
Slenger said Gaudenzia doesn’t plan to expand or build on the property, but neighbors are concerned the company will.
Key encouraged residents to attend the South Strabane Township zoning commission meeting Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. and the South Strabane Township supervisors meeting Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. to voice their opposition.
Residents say they support the mission of the residential rehabilitation program, but they urged Gaudenzia to find another location that would be a better fit.
“It’s imperative we do everything we can and have a grassroots effort to stop it at the local zoning level,” said Key.
A needs assessment conducted by Washington Drug and Alcohol Commission revealed a need for programs to treat pregnant women and women with children battling addiction.
In 2018, Gaudenzia helped provide treatment to 17,750 individuals, including 1,037 pregnant and parenting mothers in residential care, along with their children.
Gaudenzia reported its total revenue from July 2017 through June 30, 2018, was $82.1 million, while expenses were $76.5 million.