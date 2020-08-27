A resident of Charleroi has asked a Washington County judge to intervene in the awarding of his community’s trash-hauling contract.
James Smith of McKean Avenue claims Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill, Belle Vernon, was the lowest qualified responsible bidder for the removal of Charleroi’s residential and non-residential waste, plus roll-off containers.
At a July 8 council meeting, a contract was to be awarded pending approval by the borough solicitor.
Smith, in a suit filed in Washington County Court, alleges a vote was taken at a July 27 meeting and the contract was awarded to Big’s Sanitation Inc., also of Belle Vernon.
The resident claims Charleroi failed to adequately investigate the matter while not adhering to the borough code, which will result in higher taxes and payments for sanitary services.
Charleroi Solicitor Steven Toprani could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.
President Judge Katherine B. Emery scheduled a hearing for Sept. 30 on Smith’s request for an injunction.