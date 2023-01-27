U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler on Thursday announced the opening of a new district office in Latrobe.
U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler on Thursday announced the opening of a new district office in Latrobe.
The office is located at 5856 State Route 981, on the upper level of the complex. It will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
According to a press release, the location was chosen to offer accessibility to constituents throughout Reschenthaler’s district, which includes Greene, Fayette, and Washington counties, and the majority of Indiana, Somerset and Westmoreland counties.
The office will assist residents with federal programs, such as veterans’ and Social Security benefits, as well as passports, visas, and IRS refunds.
Reschenthaler also has a district office at 14 S. Main St., Washington.
