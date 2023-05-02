U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler will hold mobile office hours at various locations throughout Pennsylvania’s 14th Congressional District.
The mobile office sessions will offer help with Social Security, Medicare, federal grant funding, passports, visas, immigration and naturalization services, veterans’ benefits, and the IRS.
May’s schedule for mobile office hours is as follows:
Greene County Office Building, 93 E. High St., Waynesburg, on Thursday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fayette County Courthouse, 61 E. Main St., Uniontown, on Friday, May 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Connellsville Municipal Building, 110 N. Arch St., Connellsville, on Tuesday, May 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
