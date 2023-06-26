Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 78F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.