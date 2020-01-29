State Rep. Mike Puskaric of the 39th Legislative District will be facing a challenger in May's Republican primary.
Bethel Park businessman Tom Kirsch announced his candidacy Tuesday for the GOP nomination in the district, which includes Finleyville and Union, Nottingham and Somerset townships in Washington County, and, in Allegheny County, Elizabeth Borough, West Elizabeth, Jefferson Hills, parts of South Park and Bethel Park and Elizabeth and Forward townships.
This is the second time Kirsch has pursued the Republican nomination for the 39th Legislative District seat. He threw his hat in the ring in 2018, but dropped out before the primary, leaving the field to Puskaric.
Kirsch's resume includes work in international division accounting and realty development for USX Corp.; as a portfolio manager for Westinghouse Credit Corp.; and as a facilities manager for Federated Investors Inc. He has also owned and operated several small businesses, and says he will bring a fiscally conservative approach to governing.
In a news release announcing his candidacy, Kirsch said that "Pennsylvania's growth model is broken and it won't be fixed by sending the same inexperienced, self-serving politicians to Harrisburg."
Puskaric defeated Democrat Robert Rhoderick in the 39th District in 2018, winning 55% of the vote to Rhoderick's 44%. The seat had been held by Republican Rick Saccone, who was narrowly defeated by Democrat Conor Lamb in a 2018 special election for the congressional seat that had been held by U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy.