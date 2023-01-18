A North Strabane small-business owner has announced his candidacy to be Washington County’s clerk of courts.
Ray Phillips said in his campaign announcement he will be competing in the Republican primary election in the spring on a foundation of “integrity, ethics and cooperation among government offices.
“We must restore integrity to the row offices of Washington County, and that’s why I am announcing my candidacy for the office of clerk of courts in this May’s Republican primary.”
Phillips is a graduate of Washington & Jefferson College and has held a variety of sales jobs for more than 30 years, including with the Sherwin-Williams Co. He also said he will bring “strong people skills and business acumen” to the clerk of courts office.
“I would work to communicate with the judiciary branch of the county and listen to the needs of those in the criminal justice system, all while advocating for a safer Washington County,” Phillips said.
The primary is scheduled for Tuesday, May 16.
