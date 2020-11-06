WAYNESBURG – State Rep. Pam Snyder declared victory Thursday as she leapfrogged past her Republican challenger for her 50th District seat after Greene County tabulated nearly half of its mail-in ballots.
Snyder, D-Jefferson, now leads Larry Yost by 825 votes – 12,815 to 11,990 – after Greene County’s elections office released more results, leaving about 2,100 mail-in votes left to count.
“Serving as state representative for Southwestern Pennsylvania has been the honor of my lifetime. I am extremely humbled that the voters have once again chosen me to advocate on their behalf in Harrisburg,” said Snyder, who was first elected to the House in 2012. “I take this job seriously. I don’t care about party, I care about our people. I’m so thankful they have given me another two years to fight for them.”
Although the counting was expected to be completed Friday, Yost would have to win about 70% of the remaining mail-in votes in Greene County to overtake Snyder, who has dominated those types of ballots. Yost, of Mt. Morris, declined to comment Thursday.
Greene County Commissioner Mike Belding said the counting process was moving smoothly, and the elections office received just one additional mail-in ballot Wednesday.
Snyder was also aided by the counting of a few dozen mail-in votes counted in Washington and Fayette counties, where her district includes small slivers.