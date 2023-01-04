A Republican legislator from Washington County helped to broker a bipartisan agreement Tuesday to elect a Democrat for speaker in the closely divided state House of Representatives.

State Rep. Tim O’Neal of North Strabane seconded a motion by a fellow Republican legislator to nominate Rep. Mark Rozzi – a Democrat from Berks County – to lead the state House after previous attempts to select a speaker on party-lines failed.

