An agreement has been reached to allow state Rep. Matthew Dowling to remove his name from the November ballot even as the final certification of Fayette County’s primary election remains in legal limbo.

Attorneys for Dowling and the state Department of State agreed during a status conference Monday to allow the candidate to withdraw from the general election, paving the way the county’s Republican Party to select a new nominee for the 51st state House race.

