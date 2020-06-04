State Rep. Eric Davanzo, R-Southmoreland, and his staff have opened a new 58th Legislative District office at 851 Finley Road, Rostraver Township.
The hours at the Rostraver/Belle Vernon location are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The phone number is 724-929-2655.
Staff will be disinfecting and sanitizing between every resident visit, and hand sanitizer will be available for visitors, according to a news release.
Davanzo and workers have resumed all services including helping with property tax/rent rebate applications, vehicle registrations, birth certificates, handicap placards and notarizations.
The 58th District covers part of Westmoreland County including Jeannette and Monessen, parts of East Huntingdon and Hempfield townships, plus Rostraver, Sewickley and South Huntingdon, Adamsburg, Arona, Madison, Mount Pleasant, North Belle Vernon, Penn, Smithton, Sutersville and West Newton.
Davanzo, a Republican, won a special election March 17 to fill a vacancy. He and special-election opponent Robert Prah Jr., a Democrat, ran unopposed Tuesday in their respective primaries but will face off again in the Nov. 3 general election.