Six Washington County Presbyterian churches will be closed this Sunday, but their congregations will still have a service to attend.
That’s because the churches are joining forces for a worship service at the Washington County Fair. It will be at the Nadene Gardner Show Tent on the Washington County Fairgrounds at 11 a.m. The churches that are participating are the Fourth Presbyterian Church in Washington; Grove Presbyterian Church in West Middletown; Laboratory Presbyterian Church; North Buffalo Presbyterian Church; and Upper Buffalo Presbyterian Church. The Washington Community Chorus will be there also, under the direction of Matthew Boice, a music teacher and East Washington’s mayor.
