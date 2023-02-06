Waynesburg University’s Department of Chemistry and Forensic Science will host its annual Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) Camp June 12-16.
Registration is open to high school students entering their junior and senior years or spring 2023 high school graduates.
CSI Camp provides students with a hands-on look into the fields of forensic science and criminal justice. Participants will have the opportunity to take part in activities that include DNA profiling, crime scene processing, fingerprinting and surveillance.
Camp registration is $500, which includes activity materials, housing, instruction and meals. There is a non-refundable, $100 deposit required for registration. To register, visit waynesburg.edu/csi-camp. Space is limited.
Students interested in attending also can apply for a scholarship to help cover the cost of registration. The deadline to apply for a scholarship is April 10.
