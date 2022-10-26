Canonsburg-Houston Toy Chest registration will be held Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 21 and 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church.
The program provides Christmas toys to area families in need in the Canonsburg-Houston metropolitan area. Those registering must provide a welfare/health assistance card, or underemployed income verification. Guidelines from the Department of Public Welfare will be used to determine qualifying incomes. Registrants must also provide proof of children up to 16 years old, as well as social security numbers for all family members.
