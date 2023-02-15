James Roman, Washington County’s register of wills, has announced he is seeking reelection.
A Republican, Roman said he is motivated to run again due to the loyalty of his staff and continued service to citizens of Washington County. In a news release, Roman said that he has “successfully improved the customer service experience of my office for visitors.” He also said he has kept his office under budget and requested a 20% cut in its budget.
Roman also said that, during his tenure, his office offered veterans discounts, lowered filing fees and provided Zoom-based marriage licenses. According to Roman, a four-year audit by the office of the state auditor general “showed excellent results.”
Roman said, “I am proud of being an elected official and not a politician. I will always do what is right for the citizens of Washington County because I am an elected representative of the people. As such, I have been outspoken on the threats I regularly receive from (Washington County) commissioners, and I have been outspoken with regards to increased transparency in Washington County. I have been outspoken with election integrity. The citizens of Washington County need and deserve someone who is going to continue to fight for them on every level, not just another yes-man or woman.”
