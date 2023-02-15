James Roman

James Roman

James Roman, Washington County’s register of wills, has announced he is seeking reelection.

A Republican, Roman said he is motivated to run again due to the loyalty of his staff and continued service to citizens of Washington County. In a news release, Roman said that he has “successfully improved the customer service experience of my office for visitors.” He also said he has kept his office under budget and requested a 20% cut in its budget.

