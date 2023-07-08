Pennsylvania Budget

Associated Press

Members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives attend a session at the state Capitol in Harrisburg on June 29.

The 2023-24 Pennsylvania state budget came about a week late and a couple hundred million dollars short of what Gov. Josh Shapiro proposed earlier this year, but he is set to sign a $45 billion spending plan that he said was a product of bipartisanship.

In a statement released after the Pennsylvania House of Representatives approved the budget on Wednesday, Shapiro said, “Pennsylvania is the only state in the nation with a full-time, divided Legislature – meaning that nothing gets done unless it can make it through our Republican-led Senate and our Democratic-led House.” The governor, a Democrat, further said the budget makes “historic investments in public education, public safety, workforce development, agriculture and economic development.”

