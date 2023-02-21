SPC Panel

Photo courtesy of John Timney

Heidi Norman, director for the City of Pittsburgh’s Department of Innovation & Performance, speaks while Greene County Commissioner Mike Belding listens during a panel discussion at Thursday’s Regional Broadband & Connectivity Summit hosted by the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission.

With initial high-speed internet expansion projects underway in Western Pennsylvania, area officials are now looking toward future broadband phases with more federal money becoming available in the coming years.

The next steps in the process were explained during a Regional Broadband & Connectivity Summit hosted Thursday by the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission that brought together leaders from the 10-county area to discuss the next steps.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In