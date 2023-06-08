Canada Wildfires

CIRA/NOAA via Associated Press

In this GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Monday, June 5, at 7 p.m. EDT and provided by CIRA/NOAA, smoke from wildfires burning in Quebec, Canada, top center, drifts southward.

A code red air quality alert has been issued for the entirety of Pennsylvania by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, as smoke from the wildfires burning in eastern Canada blanket counties throughout the state.

The code red alert means that due to concentrations of fine particulate matter, air quality is in the unhealthy range for the general population and outdoor activity should be avoided.

