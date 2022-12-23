Ace Hardware

Mike Jones/Observer-Reporter

Joseph Nelson, assistant manager for Miller’s Ace Hardware in McMurray, hangs a snow shovel at the store after customers nearly cleaned out their inventory ahead of the arctic blast expected to hit the region this weekend.

The arctic blast that is bringing frigid temperatures coupled with snow and ice is prompting a run on salt and other winter supplies at local hardware stores.

Joseph Nelson, assistant manager for Miller’s Ace Hardware in McMurray, said chemical ice melt and shovels have been “flying off the shelves” since Wednesday after weather reports showed snow and bone-chilling temperatures would be arriving this morning.

