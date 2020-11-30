Those who can work from home might especially want to take advantage of that option Tuesday, as the region's first substantial snowfall could create some hazards on the roads throughout Washington, Greene and Fayette counties.
According to meteorologist Jason Frazier, of the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, Monday’s rain was expected to transition to snow sometime between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The snow is expected to continue throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, with an anticipated accumulation of 3 to 5 inches, Frazier said.
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday.
“There will be some areas that see more, like the Laurel Highlands area,” he said. “They could see amounts upwards of 5 to 8 inches. Specifically for those higher elevation regions, we have a winter storm warning in effect.”
Frazier said while the ground will see accumulation, the duration of the snow over more than 24 hours, along with the temperatures staying in the high 20s to low 30s, may give the state’s Department of Transportation a good chance at keeping the roadways maintained.
“It’s always a good idea to still take some precautions,” Frazier said.
Especially, he said, when winds are expected to pick up between 20 and 25 mph Tuesday.
“That could be a little bit of a factor,” he said. “Winds could get a little gusty throughout the day tomorrow. Combine that with the snow and it could reduce visibility for those traveling on the roadways.”
PennDOT District 12 spokesman Jay Ofsanik said their crews will be ready with 24-hour coverage if needed.
“Our crews are prepared to go out as soon as the event starts,” he said. “We’ll be able to cover the event wherever it happens. It’s the first one of the year, so we have plenty of supplies and plenty of time to get the trucks ready.”
Ofsanik suggested commuters give themselves extra time Tuesday to drive slower and safer, in case of visibility issues or an increased number of fender-benders.
“Even when our trucks are out, you still want to drive with caution,” he said. “Give yourself an extra 10 minutes for the drive to work in the morning.”
In the city of Washington, plow and salt crews will likely start treating roads around 5 a.m., according to Councilman Ken Westcott, director of public works. He said work to prepare the trucks by installing salt boxes and plows began Monday.
The city also built a new salt shed this year, so they “have plenty of salt,” Westcott said.
“They’re saying most of it’s going to start early morning and throughout the day tomorrow,” Westcott said of the snow. “We are prepared regardless of what time it starts, and we have guys lined up to go out.”