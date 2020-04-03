The Washington County Redevelopment Authority and the Westmoreland County Department of Planning and Development will each be receiving more than $3 million in new federal funding to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
The money will be directed to Community Development Block Grants and other U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development programs.
“It was news to us,” William McGowen, executive director of the Washington County Redevelopment Authority, said Wednesday.
“We have very little information from HUD. We could see they were looking to add, but we had no idea what amount. Unless there was other guidance from HUD, we’ll probably manage that for the county.”
The redevelopment authority was expecting to receive $3,576,270 as its 2020 allocation of a Community Development Block Grant and, to abate homelessness, $306,169 for its Emergency Solutions Grant, formerly known as emergency shelter.
According to a chart released by U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, the redevelopment authority will be receiving these amounts plus $2,103,821 for community development and $1,055,755 to aid the homeless.
Westmoreland County will be receiving $2,297,746 for community development and $1,041,331 in the form of an Emergency Solutions Grant.
Casey in a news release said the recently passed coronavirus relief legislation will also be used to increase affordable housing options, develop infrastructure and maintain crucial public services to advance “locally driven projects that create jobs and contribute to economic growth ... as our nation battles this pandemic.”
Pennsylvania is slated to receive a total of $170.65 million in new funding in response to COVID-19.
Washington and Westmoreland were already deemed eligible to receive funds under the 40-year-old Community Development Block Grant program.
Under the legislation, another $44.5 million goes into what is considered to be a “nonentitlement pool” for communities that were not eligible to receive the block grant in the most recent fiscal year. How the pooled funds are awarded is up to the state, according to Natalie Adams, press secretary to Casey.
