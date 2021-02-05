The consolidations of six state universities, including California University of Pennsylvania, into two entities is expected to reduce the cost to attend the schools by as much as 25%.
The prediction was posted Thursday during a virtual meeting of the state System of Higher Education’s Board of Governors that also predicts an enrollment increase of 8% by 2026.
“There’s still a lot of work to do,” state system Chancellor Daniel Greenestein said.
The state system intends to consolidate the staffs and leadership at Cal U., Edinboro and Clarion, as well as three others in the northeastern area of the state, to make the colleges more affordable for students.
The redesign, set to occur in the fall of 2022, would retain the campuses, and each school will have their own athletic programs. The changes also included making the schools more reliant on distance learning.
Greenestein said Thursday that the array of academic programs at the consolidated schools has yet to be determined.
About 1,000 students, staff and community members have been serving on various committees to assist in the redesign, which is set for board action in the spring.