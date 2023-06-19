Pavilion

Observer-Reporter

This photo from November 2017 shows the Washington Park Main Pavilion during renovations.

A rededication party for the recently renovated Washington Park Main Pavilion will be held on Saturday, July 15, from 6 to 9 p.m. Hosted by the Rotary Club of Washington, festivities will include a buffet dinner, dancing, and a performance by the Washington Jazz Orchestra.

A formal rededication christening of the renovated structure and renaming it the “Rotary Pavilion” will be held at 6:30 p.m. Key figures who were instrumental in raising funds for the renovations are invited to participate.

