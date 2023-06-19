A rededication party for the recently renovated Washington Park Main Pavilion will be held on Saturday, July 15, from 6 to 9 p.m. Hosted by the Rotary Club of Washington, festivities will include a buffet dinner, dancing, and a performance by the Washington Jazz Orchestra.
A formal rededication christening of the renovated structure and renaming it the “Rotary Pavilion” will be held at 6:30 p.m. Key figures who were instrumental in raising funds for the renovations are invited to participate.
There had been no major upgrade to the pavilion since it was first constructed in 1907. A community-wide effort to restore the structure was launched in 2015 by the Rotary Club and the City of Washington. Rotary raised the initial $100,000 by June 2018 as part of its commitment to mark the club’s 100th anniversary. The first and second phases of Local Share Account funding of $400,000 were used for a new roof, accessible and upgraded bathrooms, painting, and a host of additional improvements. Major donations included $35,000 from the city of Washington, $20,000 from Washington County Tourism, and $10,000 from the Washington County Community Foundation.
Dinner and dancing will commence at 7 p.m. In addition to a full dinner buffet, offerings will include ice cream cones and orangeade, which were the fare of the day at the pavilion’s very first event in 1907.
Net revenue from the event will fund future maintenance and renovations of the pavilion. Tickets are $60 per person, which includes dinner and entertainment (cash bar; open seating open arrival). A sponsored table with reserved seating for eight people is $800 and includes sponsor recognition at the event.
