It’s the Fourth of July all weekend long in Southwestern Pennsylvania, where fireworks, parades and grilled burgers and dogs are on the event schedule from July 2 through 4. Here’s a roundup of the red, white and blue events near you.
July 3
Carnegie
The borough is celebrating Independence Day on Sunday starting at 1 p.m. in Carnegie Park with a variety of activities throughout the day. Fireworks are planned at dusk.
Washington
The first annual Spark in the Park will be held Sunday in Washington Park. Admission to the park is $5 per person, or $20 for a legal carload, and includes swimming, live music (the first band takes the stage at 12:45) and face painting from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Folks are encouraged to spend the afternoon cooking out, or picnicking with delicious eats from local food vendors and beer trucks. A fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. ends the evening with a bang.
July 4
Canonsburg
Festivities begin early, with the 38th-annual Whiskey Rebellion 5K race at Canon-McMillan High School stadium. The race gun goes off at 7:30 a.m. Monday.
The second-largest Fourth of July parade in the state begins near Walgreens on Cavasina Drive in Canonsburg at 10 a.m. The parade route moves west along Pike Street and ends at Bluff Street. This year’s local grand marshal is Canonsburg entertainer Bobby Shawn; the celebrity marshal is Pittsburgh newswoman Elena LaQuatra. Fred Terling will emcee the parade across the street from St. Patrick Church.
Admission is free at Town Park Pool from noon to 6 p.m., and swimmers will have a ball with free inflatables and a rock climbing station. The SNPJ Button Box is scheduled to play at the Main Pavilion at 1:30 p.m., followed by the Tom Terling Band at 3:30.
The daylong celebrations come to a close with fireworks at 10 p.m. The Canonsburg Memorial Stadium is closed this year, but folks can catch the sky show from surrounding sidewalks and parking lots.
East Finley
Expect entertainment for kids of all ages all Fourth of July long at East Finley Park, where live music begins at noon. Food trucks will be set up in the park, kids will have a ball at the sawdust pile, a magician will wow the crowd at 4 p.m. and everyone can get in on the duck races, which begin at 5 p.m. for kids and 6 for adults. Along with the cornhole competition, which begins at 5, the park is hosting a haybale toss, for men, at 7 p.m. and a frying pan toss, for women, at 7:30 p.m. The evening will come to a colorful close when the fireworks display begins at 9:30 p.m.
Jefferson
The Jefferson Volunteer Fire Company in Greene County will host its annual Fourth of July fireworks display at 1483 Jefferson Road. The show begins at dark.
Monongahela
The Aquatorium opens at 6 p.m., and Steel Town Band takes the stage at 6:30. When the sweet sounds of live music fade into the evening around 9:30 p.m., folks are welcome to stick around for a fireworks display, slated to begin at 9:45.
“We will also have some food vendors and some crafters and some carnival games set up,” said Laura Jean Kahl, executive director of the Monongahela Area Chamber of Commerce.
Also July 4, Monongahela Main Street Program will host its fourth annual street fair from 6 to 9 p.m. along Third Street.
South Fayette and Upper St. Clair
The two Allegheny County townships are having a joint fireworks display at Fairview Park in South Fayette and Boyce Mayview Park in Upper St. Clair at 9:30 p.m. Monday. The fireworks will be launched from Fairview Park. Parking is limited.
Washington
The Washington Wild Things take the field against Windy City at 7:05 p.m. Monday, and win or lose, a fireworks display will burst above the stadium following the game.
Waynesburg
The Waynesburg Lions Club has a day exploding with fun planned for Monday. After a pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Greene County Fairgrounds, the club is hosting a car show at Waynesburg Lions Club Park. From noon to 3 p.m., folks are invited to peruse classic and custom rides, listen to the live DJ and snack at the food stand. Evening opening ceremonies begin at 6:30 p.m., the Ron Retzer Band plays from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., and the festivities conclude with a dazzling fireworks display.
Mt. Lebanon
Mt. Lebanon’s July 4 Community Day celebration is set for Main Park. It will start at 7:30 p.m. with a free concert by the Brighton Boys, a power pop band from New Brighton. Fireworks are set for 9:30.
Pittsburgh
Patriotic music, family activities and food vendors will be on tap at Point State Park starting at 4 p.m. Monday. Visitors will be subject to a light security search. Fireworks are set to start at 9:35 p.m. and will last about 25 minutes. Those unable to make it to the park will be able to watch the fireworks on WPXI-TV.
Scott
Scott Township’s Fourth of July celebration will start at 11 a.m. when the pool opens at Scott Park. Throughout the day there will be waterslide races, a splash contest, rubber ducky race, a drawing for bicycles and more. Fireworks are set to go off starting at 9:31 p.m. Visitors are allowed to bring sparklers in the park, but not their own fireworks. To be eligible to win bicycles, a season’s pass to Scott’s swimming pool is necessary. Other prizes will be available to children in the pool area.