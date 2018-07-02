The American Red Cross will be opening a Multi-Agency Resource Center to assist people affected by the June 20 flooding in the South Hills.
People who visit the center will have the opportunity to meet with and talk to representatives from the Red Cross, United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, South Hills Interfaith Ministries, LDS Charities, Salvation Army, Allegheny County Department of Human Services, United Methodist Committee on Relief and Southern Baptists.
The center will be open 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the First United Methodist Church, 244 Station St., Bridgeville, and from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Bethel Park Community Center, 5151 Park Ave. No appointment is necessary for people needing assistance due to flood-related storm damage.