The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive in Belle Vernon this week in honor of a local 11-year-old who is battling cancer.
Cam Jasso has orbital rhabdomyosarcoma, a cancer of the eye. He was recently diagnosed a second time after being cancer-free for two years, according to a press release.
“He will be receiving blood transfusions and hopes this blood drive will inspire people to donate for those in need,” the release states.
The blood drive will be held at the Marion Elementary School gym, located at 500 Perry Ave., Belle Vernon, from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday. The goal is to collect 50 units of blood.
Those interested can register by visiting redcrossblood.org and typing the sponsor code #12CamStrong. Limited spots remain available. Walk-ins are welcome, but are not guaranteed to be seen.