A recycling program in Greene County operated by the county, Gateway Recycling and Greene Arc Inc., will reopen in phases starting Monday.
The recycling center, located at 197 Dunn Station Road in Prosperity, will be open to the public from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. A staff member will examine items to make sure they can be accepted. Items that are not accepted cannot be placed in dumpsters on the site.
In the second phase of reopening, on July 20, townships that participate in the recycling program will be permitted to bring items.
Among the items that are allowed are paper products, such as cardboard items, sorted office paper, junk mail, magazines and newspapers; tin cans; and clean and empty soda and water bottles and milk jugs.
The items that will not be accepted are aluminum cans; plastics, such as jars, bags, toys and buckets; wood items, including furniture, TV stands, pianos, cabinets and speakers; glass items, like windows, mirrors and ceramics; electronics, including television sets and computers; clothes, light bulbs; ink and toner cartridges; mattresses or carpets; tires; medical equipment; home appliances; batteries; used motor oil; construction waste; car parts and bicycles; or any item with food residue.
For information, call Greene Arc at 724-627-5511.