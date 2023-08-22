Fayette recount

Mike Jones/Observer-Reporter

Elections staffers conduct the recount Monday of six precincts in the Fayette County commissioners race from the GOP primary as one of the candidates, Jon Marietta, observes on the far left with two of his representatives.

The hand recount of six precincts’ worth of primary ballots in Fayette County’s Republican commissioner race started Monday, with officials expecting to finish sometime today.

Elections Bureau Director MaryBeth Kuznik was flanked by four workers who meticulously looked one-by-one at each ballot, announced the selections in the GOP commissioners race, recorded the votes and then held the paper up against a window for observers to see for themselves.

