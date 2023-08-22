The hand recount of six precincts’ worth of primary ballots in Fayette County’s Republican commissioner race started Monday, with officials expecting to finish sometime today.
Elections Bureau Director MaryBeth Kuznik was flanked by four workers who meticulously looked one-by-one at each ballot, announced the selections in the GOP commissioners race, recorded the votes and then held the paper up against a window for observers to see for themselves.
The process began at 8:30 a.m. in a specially designed room near the elections office to let the public view the recount.
By lunchtime the elections crew had reviewed 700 ballots out of approximately 1,800 that are being recounted in six precincts. With the pace of the counting, Kuznik estimated they would get through about 1,400 ballots by the end of the day Monday and need to return this morning to complete the recount. She anticipated it would be done by lunchtime.
“There’s no such thing as a fast recount,” Kuznik said. “It takes time and we’re making sure it’s being done right.”
The recount was spearheaded by Recorder of Deeds Jon Marietta, who ran for county commissioner in the primary, but finished in third behind incumbents David Lohr and Scott Dunn. Marietta lost GOP nomination by 121 votes to Dunn, according to election night results that have yet to be certified due to the challenges in the six precincts.
Marietta and two of his representatives watched the recount from a separate room through a glass window, just a few feet away from the election bureau’s workers. He and his two assistants held tabulating sheets as they counted along with the workers and interacted with them at times when they had questions.
“I think everyone is being real cooperative,” Marietta told a reporter during one of the brief breaks. “We’re moving right along.”
Senior Judge John F. Wagner Jr. also attended the beginning of the proceeding after signing a consent order last week to mandate the recount. The county’s elections board and Marietta’s attorney, Greg Teufel, agreed to the recount after Wagner ordered the elections office to turn over copies of ballots in the challenged precincts along with the digital “cast vote record” showing the tally of the votes. Marietta is alleging that “bleed-through” from pen markings could have caused tabulating issues with the scanning equipment.
The “bleed-through” on the ballots could be seen with the naked eye, although it’s not clear whether it would have affected the GOP commissioners race since no elections were on the opposite side directly behind that race. Elections officials previously said that the Dominion scanning machines are able to correctly tabulate the results despite the markings going through the paper.
The recount process stopped briefly Monday afternoon when the staff had a question about how to count a ballot where the voter filled in the “write-in” circle and then crossed it out without filling in a name, but also selected two commissioner candidates. Kuznik looked up the state Department of State rules on such votes and determined they should count the vote for the two commissioner candidates the voter selected, although it was unknown if the scanner did so.
Marietta and his two representatives, who were the only three people in the observation room in the afternoon, were able to listen to the conversation by the elections staff counting with the help of a microphone in the room. They also could interact by asking questions at times, but they mostly just spoke to each other to help keep track of the tally.
“We’re trying to accommodate the folks who brought the challenges as we best as we can,” Fayette County solicitor Jack Purcell said. “And they seem comfortable with the process.”
Kuznik added that they were working through a process to avoid “recount fatigue” with the staff by making sure redundancies were in place to ensure the count was being done accurately.
The county elections office is focusing on in-person and mail-in ballots for the GOP commissioners race in Connellsville Township, Dunbar Borough, South Connellsville Borough, the third precinct in Georges Township and precincts one and three in Bullskin Township. The recount is expected to resume at 8:30 a.m. today.
