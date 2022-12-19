Two area youths received early Christmas presents last week through a donation by Range Resources, in partnership with Variety – The Children’s Charity of Pittsburgh.
This is the sixth year Range and Variety have teamed up to donate bicycles to individuals involved with Variety, an organization that aims to help children with disabilities by focusing on mobility, communication and social inclusion. Variety provides qualifying children with adaptive bikes and strollers, and speaking devices.
On Dec. 14, Range and Variety presented two custom, adaptive bicycles to Savannah Perry, 8, of Canonsburg, and Tristan Wentzell, 16, of Daisytown.
The two rode their bikes through Range headquarters while family members and employees looked on. Wetzell was delighted that members of the North Strabane Township police and fire departments were present when he received his adaptive bike.
“Not only does Variety bring joy to children and their families, but they bring joy here to our employees, who get to experience Variety’s mission in action,” Christina Kramer, Range Community Relations Specialist, said in a news release. “We loved cheering on the kids as they rode around our office. It’s an experience you don’t easily forget.”
Range also presented a $5,000 grant and additional $1,300 to Variety as part of the corporation’s volunteer charity match program, which offers $25 per employee volunteer hour to a charity of that person’s choice.
“Range is a great example of a company expressing their commitment to the community,” said Variety CEO Charlie LaVallee, in a news release. “How terrific would it be if every company could commit to their local kids? We could transform Pennsylvania and the nation if everyone did.”
