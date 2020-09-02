The ramps on Toll 43 south to I-70 east and I-70 east to Toll 43 south which connects Toll 43 and Interstate 70 will be closed beginning Sept. 8 until the end of October 2020 for maintenance, according to a PennDOT District 12 news release.
The closures will be in place Monday through Friday with a temporary reopening to traffic on weekends, the release said.
A marked detour will be in place using the northbound 43 exit and cloverleaf loop for I-70 traffic going to Toll 43 South. Toll 43 South traffic going to I-70 East will use I-70 west exit to Exit 35 and reenter I-70 eastbound, the release said.