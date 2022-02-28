Liberty Avenue Park was awash in a sea of blue and yellow Sunday afternoon, as hundreds of people carrying flags and banners bearing the colors of the Ukrainian flag turned out in Downtown Pittsburgh to show their support for Ukraine.
The rally was organized by the Ukrainian American Youth of Southwestern Pennsylvania.
People waved the nation’s flag – yellow for wheat, blue for wide blue skies – and held up signs proclaiming “Stand up for Ukraine” and “No War,” and denouncing Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Cars honked horns in support as they drove past the crowd.
Among those who attended the rally was Fernanda Mykhailiv of McDonald, Washington County, whose husband, Bohdan, was born in Ukraine and lived there until he was 7, when he moved with his mother to the United States.
Bohdan Mykhailiv has family and friends who live in Ukraine, and the past days since Russia invaded Ukraine, forcing as many as 400,000 Ukrainians to flee the country, have been difficult for him.
“It’s hard to see where you love and where you were raised getting destroyed,” said Mykhailiv.
Rev. Timothy Tomson, pastor of St. Mary’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church in McKees Rocks, led prayers, and the crowd sang both the American and Ukrainian national anthems.
Many who attended the rally have family and friends in who live Ukraine, and fear for their safety.
Tomson said he recently talked with a cousin who lives in Kyiv, and his cousin told him he took his children to his grandparents’ farm in western Ukraine and returned to Kiev to fight.
“The men and women of Ukraine are incredibly brave,” said Tomson. “Mr. Putin is evil. He’s a 21st-century Hitler.”
Ukrainian defense forces have put up fierce resistance, and the capital city of Kyiv remained under Ukrainian control Sunday after consecutive days of fierce fighting.
Several who attended praised the courage of President Volodymyr Zelensky, who remains in Kyiv, and said they were proud of the Ukrainian people’s resolve, with thousands of men volunteering and taking up arms to fight the Russian army and women making Molotov cocktails to defend themselves.
Theodosy Sywy, a member of Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church in Carnegie whose parents came to the United States from Lviv and Ternopil, said it’s heart-breaking to see events unfold.
“It’s horrific. Most Ukraininans I know said no, don’t worry, it will never happen, he won’t invade, Putin is not that crazy,” said Sywy. “But Putin is that crazy.”
Bohdan Konecky of Greentree, also attended the rally.
Born in Western Ukraine, he grew up in Siberia after his father and family were sent there following World War II.
Konecky immigrated to the United States in 1962, and his sister, her family, and other family members still live in Ukraine.
He talks with them every day.
“So far, they’re OK. (Ukrainians) are very patriotic, and they think they will kick the shit out of Russia. This generation grew up being taught Ukrainian history and they are proud of it and proud of their country,” said Konecky.
He mentioned his dismay that Putin wasn’t stopped before invading Ukraine.
“People do not learn, they forget already about the Second World War and what led to it. They let Hitler take a part of France and said, ‘Well, he’ll stop there,’ and then he took Poland and you have the Second World War. Putin came into Georgia and it was, well, maybe he’ll stop there, then he took part of Ukraine, Crimea, and it was well, maybe that’s all, and now he wants to take all of Ukraine and I hope it doesn’t lead to World War III,” he said.
Mayor Ed Gainey also spoke, saying, “We need to pray more than ever for world peace. We need to pray for the people of Ukraine, we need to pray that Russia wakes up and understands that what they’re doing is wrong, what they’re doing is hurting people and creating casualties and war all across the world. It is time that we the people stand up and say no to war and yes to peace.”
Andrew Romanchik of the Ukrainian American Youth, commented on the supporters who gathered to stand with the Ukrainian community.
“That speaks to how united we stand. We are all able to unite for Ukraine,” he said. “By standing for Ukraine, we are standing for the free world, we are standing for democracy, we are standing for our ancestors, for our culture, for our heritage.”