Holding up colorful signs while chanting “We want affordable housing,” dozens of people rallied Tuesday outside of U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler’s district office in Washington asking him to help expedite federal approval to renovate and upgrade the Thomas Campbell Apartments.

The residents gathered over concerns about how a major renovation project for the apartment complex in South Strabane is currently stalled as it awaits final approval from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, putting the work in a holding pattern for the past year and leaving numerous potential tenants without a permanent home.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In