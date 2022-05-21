Washington Cemetery was a sea of umbrellas Friday morning, when about 70 volunteers gathered in a heavy downpour to place flags on veterans’ graves ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
Members of the Washington County Young Marines, Cub Scouts Pack 1103 and the Washington County Christian Homeschoolers Co-op; U.S. Army recruiters from the Washington recruiting office, and community volunteers joined American Legion Post 175 to decorate 5,500 graves before enjoying lunch and camaraderie at the Legion down the road.
Though event leader Miles Glotfelty, retired Army and member of Post 175, pushed the 9:30 a.m. flag detailing back until noon, more than half the volunteers opted to get to work early Friday morning, dashing between raindrops to decorate graves. Some folks sought shelter from the storm and returned to finish the work when the skies cleared around lunchtime.
Glotfelty said for decades, Post 175 has hosted the annual flag detailing at Washington Cemetery on the Friday either one or two weeks prior to Memorial Day.