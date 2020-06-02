The Village of Early Childhood Education welcomed back its students and staff on Monday with balloons, signs and a warm welcome after COVID-19 closed the facility in mid-March. To celebrate the reopening, the early childhood education center in California had a “Rainbow Return” and held an outdoor play day for the returning students that included science experiments and games. Among the children who are happy to be back is Kroy Dillion, center, with assistant group supervisors Eryn McVicker, left, and Emily Hillsman.
