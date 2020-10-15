Canonsburg officials are warning residents who live on the east end of the borough about an incident involving a raccoon that tested positive for rabies.
Mayor Dave Rhome said a resident in the area of Franklin Avenue trapped a sick raccoon Monday. Borough police responded and euthanized the animal.
The resident reportedly came in contact with the animal’s blood, according to Kym Secreet, a private animal control officer. The raccoon was tested for rabies, and the resident was informed of the positive results Wednesday afternoon. The resident received a rabies vaccine, which consists of a series of shots.
“If there’s not any others sick right now, there could be in a matter of time others that this animal could have infected when it was alive,” Secreet said. “So there is a chance of exposure from this one animal.”
Secreet said Pet Search is holding a rabies clinic from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Canonsburg Fire Department.