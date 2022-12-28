Mark Twain is reported to have said, “Quitting smoking is easy: I’ve done it thousands of times.”
If quitting smoking is your New Year’s resolution, you are not alone.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, in 2018, about 55% of adult smokers in the country had made a quit attempt in the past year.
Quitting smoking isn’t easy, but it is possible. The CDC also said that in 2018, 61.7% of adult smokers – 55 million adults – who ever smoked had quit.
But while the number of people who smoke has significantly declined, it remains the leading cause of preventable death and disability in the United States, according to Dr. Purvi Parekh, an internal medicine physician at Penn Highlands Healthcare.
In Pennsylvania, 22,000 adults die every year from smoking-related illnesses, and more than 1 in 4 Pennsylvania high school students reported current use of a tobacco product.
“Heart disease, lung disease, cancer, all of those things – smoking is a big culprit,” said Dr. Amy Crawford-Faucher, a family medicine physician at Allegheny Health Network.
Quitting smoking is difficult because it involves physical and psychological addiction.
“Nicotine is an addictive chemical, and over time your body craves it. And the psychological addiction is so strong because smoking is usually tied with something else, a relaxing or pleasurable activity like having a cigarette with your coffee. Quitting smoking is tough because you have to address both of those,” said Crawford-Faucher.
Seven out of 10 smokers want to quit, and with help many will be successful.
Here’s some advice from doctors.
Know why you’re quitingMost people know that smoking is bad for their health and the health of those around them.
But, noted Parekh of Penn Highlands, smokers might be surprised at how quickly their health can improve after they quit.
“One-third of heart attack-related deaths are due to smoking or exposure to second-hand smoke. Within two years of stopping tobacco use, a person’s risk of cardiac disease reduces dramatically, and after 15 years of stopping cigarette use, their risk of heart disease is back to that of a non-smoker. If you really want to reduce your risk of heart disease, cutting back on cigarettes is not enough – you have to commit to stopping cigarette use completely.”
Quitting smoking also improves the health of those around you. Secondhand smoke increases the risk of heart attacks and can cause lung cancer. In fact, secondhand smoke causes nearly 34,000 premature deaths from heart disease each year in the U.S. among adults who do not smoke.
Take the first step
Setting a quit date is an important first step in your smoking cessation effort, according to Penn Highlands Healthcare. The sooner you set the date, the better. Many smokers pick a date within two weeks, which gives them enough time to prepare.
Avoid choosing a day where you know you will be tempted to smoke, such as a busy day at work or a day when you have plans with friends in the evening.
Next, mark the date on your calendar. If you use a paper calendar, circle the date in bright red. If you use your phone calendar, set an alert for that day. Tell your family and friends about your quit date, too. Quitting smoking is easier when you have the support of those around you. Let them know how they can help you achieve your goal.
Statistics show that people who participate in group-supported programs have a significantly better success rate, 30%, versus a 10% success rate for those who don’t have a support program.
Timing is important
Patients are less likely to be successful if they decide to quit smoking during significant life events such as going through a divorce or dealing with the loss of a loved one.
“I give patients permission to say I’m not quitting right now, but encourage them to focus on not smoking more than they already do,” said Crawford-Faucher. “If patients are motivated and confident, any combination of things can work well.”
Identify your triggers
For many smokers, smoking isn’t just a habit, it’s an integral part of life. Certain activities, feelings, situations and people become associated with smoking and may trigger an urge. You can ease these triggers by identifying what they are, anticipating when they will occur and making a plan for dealing with them. Make a list of everything that makes you feel like smoking, and then write down one way that you can either avoid the trigger or successfully deal with it. Keep your list close at hand.
Find an option that works for you
“One of the most successful ways to quit smoking involves a combination of medication and counseling,” said Dr. John A. Holets, a family medicine physician at Penn Highlands Family Medicine in Monongahela. “Your primary care provider may recommend over-the-counter nicotine-replacement medications that make it easier to stop smoking because they deliver nicotine to your system through a patch, gum or lozenge. There also are prescription medications, nasal sprays and inhalers that deliver nicotine as well.”
Smoking cessation counselors can help you make a plan that will work best for you, and they can help you cope with stress, cravings and other issues you may face when trying to quit.
Know where to turn for help
Quitting is easier when you’re not alone. Quit lines, support groups, a close friend and even apps can help you get through the first few weeks, which are the hardest.
Plan on having multiple support options so that no matter the day or time, you have somewhere to turn when you need some help. SmokefreeTXT, which is recommended by the CDC, is a free text messaging service designed for adults and young adults. You can get started by texting QUIT to 47848.
You can also talk to a smoking cessation counselor by calling 1–800–QUIT–NOW (1–800–784–8669), a telephone-based counseling service.
Both Penn Highlands Family Medicine and Allegheny Health Network have primary care providers to guide you toward healthy habits, including smoking cessation. To make an appointment or to learn more, visit www.phhealthcare.org/primarycare or www.ahn.org.
Don’t get discouraged
It may take several serious attempts before a person who smokes can quit forever.
“When making a substantive change, you’re going to get on and fall off the wagon. The person who quits had at least three to five attempts previously. Don’t give up. The time to start is when you are ready,” said Crawford-Faucher.” Even if you’re not quitting completely, any improvement is better than nothing.”
The Fayette County Behavioral Health Administration website also offers guidance and resources for quitting smoking at https://fayette.pa.networkofcare.org.
The website notes that many smokers gain weight during their quit attempts, and suggests eating healthy snacks and doing physical activities to help you avoid weight gain.
If you do gain weight, focus on losing it after you have successfully quit smoking.
Some steps to take to lower your chance of gaining weight include: Try to be active (start walking, or join others for an activity you enjoy such as biking, hiking, or yoga). Exercise can also improve your mood and reduce your craving for a cigarette.
Eat more fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, and eat fewer high-fat foods.
Try not to substitute food for cigarettes. Instead, chew gum, or chew on a drinking straw or a coffee stirrer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.