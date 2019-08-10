A senior judge assigned to Washington County Court reconsidered his earlier decision to jail a man charged with harassing another jurist.
James Carlo Quisenberry, 47, of McMurray, posted $25,000 secured bond Tuesday and was released from the county jail.
Quisenberry was charged in March with threatening Washington County Judge Valarie Costanzo. The other misdemeanor counts filed against him were harassment by communication and stalking.
Among the conditions of the $5,000 bond set at that time, he was to wear a location monitor and stay out of trouble.
The day before his preliminary hearing, a confrontation involving Quisenberry and a teenager allegedly occurred at a Peters Township sandwich shop.
At the request of the prosecution, Senior Judge Gerald Solomon of Fayette County heard testimony about the confrontation, over which Peters police filed a disorderly conduct charge, also a misdemeanor, against Quisenberry.
The defendant testified in Washington County Court in June before Solomon that he had acted in self-defense.
Solomon revoked Quisenberry’s bond and had sheriff’s deputies immediately escort him to jail, but the accused requested another hearing on the matter.
Solomon last week heard testimony from Jennifer Quisenberry that her ex-husband lost his job due to his incarceration, affecting his child support and shared custody of their young daughters.
The prosecution objected to Quisenberry’s release but called no witnesses.
In reconsidering the matter, Solomon noted the sentencing guidelines for the offenses Quisenberry faces, for which he has served 50-some days in jail, and his lack of a prior criminal record.
Previous conditions placed on his release, such as wearing a location monitor and staying away from Costanzo, remain in effect.
Quisenberry faces a preliminary hearing next month on the disorderly conduct charge in the courtroom of District Judge Jesse Pettit.
When Cecil Township police charged Quisenberry in March, he was described as Costanzo’s ex-boyfriend.
Costanzo filed a protection-from-abuse petition against Quisenberry in November 2017, which was later dismissed. He filed a PFA against her in July 2018, which was later dismissed and expunged.