Those taking the bridge that carries Route 51 over the Monongahela River in Elizabeth may notice some unusual sights Friday night into Saturday morning.
It’s no cause for concern, according to the Pittsburgh Film Office.
That area is being used to as a filming location for a television series. Between 8 p.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Saturday, those traveling in the area may see pyrotechnics on the Mon, including fire or simulated explosives launched from barges. Helicopters will also be in use during filming.
Light traffic control will be in place for safety purposes when the pyrotechnics are being set off. The U.S. Coast Guard and other area emergency response departments have been notified.
From 8 p.m. Thursday until 4 a.m. Friday, filming will also take place at the Elizabeth Boat Club, 308 S. Water St. Residents should expect to hear simulated gunfire as a part of that shoot.
