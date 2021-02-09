Patrick Puskarich, a sergeant deputy in the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, has announced his candidacy for magisterial district judge in District 27-1-01.
The seat is currently held by Robert Redlinger, who is not seeking another term. The district encompasses the city of Washington and North Franklin Township.
Puskarich is filing for both the Republican and Democratic nominations.
An employee of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department for 31 years, he has carried out many duties as a deputy sheriff, from being a crisis and hostage negotiator to DARE officer, officer trainer and union president.
A father and grandfather, Puskarich is a coach of youth basketball and baseball, and serves on Washington Park’s recreation committee and the county’s opioid task force.
Puskarich has also been a supervisor for RHS Safety Consulting for seven years.