Patrick Puskarich

Patrick Puskarich

Patrick Puskarich, a sergeant deputy in the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, has announced his candidacy for magisterial district judge in District 27-1-01.

The seat is currently held by Robert Redlinger, who is not seeking another term. The district encompasses the city of Washington and North Franklin Township.

Puskarich is filing for both the Republican and Democratic nominations.

An employee of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department for 31 years, he has carried out many duties as a deputy sheriff, from being a crisis and hostage negotiator to DARE officer, officer trainer and union president.

A father and grandfather, Puskarich is a coach of youth basketball and baseball, and serves on Washington Park’s recreation committee and the county’s opioid task force.

Puskarich has also been a supervisor for RHS Safety Consulting for seven years.

Tags

Staff Writer

Brad Hundt came to the Observer-Reporter in 1998 after stints at newspapers in Georgia and Michigan. He serves as editorial page editor, and has covered the arts and entertainment and worked as a municipal beat reporter.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In